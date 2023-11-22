Top Teacher: Chalisa Moore

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are many reasons to give thanks this Thanksgiving and at WTOC, we like to give thanks every week to our hard working teachers.

Wednesday night, we honor Chalisa Moore at Garden City Elementary School with our weekly Top Teacher award.

When asked, “do you feel like it is your calling?”

Moore says, “yes, I love it. It’s a passion. I love the Aha moments with the kids. I love teaching kids to read. It doesn’t feel like a job. It’s an assignment, an assignment from God.”

Chalisa Moore teaches 2nd graders at Garden City Elementary School.

“When I get that aha moment. I feel like I won a prize. It’s so exciting, it’s like an actual thrill, like you on a roller coaster, it’s like ahhhh they got that. I love that moment.”

Moore has been in the classroom for 20 years.

“Build a relationship with your student, get to know your student, get to know their likes and dislikes. Once you build those relationships, you gain the respect and the want to learn from your students.”

“Ms. Moore is a phenomenal teacher. and her passion for teaching and learning. She’s taken on leadership roles, so not only does she exemplify what it is to be a great teacher in the classroom, she also does that outside of the classroom, with her colleagues,” said Kimberly Dozier, the principal of Garden City Elementary School.

“Just to see the kids smile. And once I see them smiling, and see them reaching goals, that’s my goal everyday. It’s not always easy, but it is definitely worth it. It’s definitely worth it.”

