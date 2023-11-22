Sky Cams
Travelers hit the road in South Carolina ahead of Thanksgiving

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - It’s one of the busiest days of the year for travel, and in the Lowcountry, South Carolina Highway Patrol officers are keeping an eye on traffic.

Highway Patrol troopers say that so far, drivers have been responsible, there have been a few backups, but no big detours.

“It’s the same stuff that we preach day in and day out. We ask that you drive like it’s the most dangerous thing you do on a daily basis because it is. We ask you to always wear your seatbelt. We ask that you never drive distracted. Never drive above the posted speed limit, never drink and drive,” said Lance Corporal Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Pye says that if you need help from highway patrol, you can reach them by dialing *HP on your phone.

