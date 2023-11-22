Union Mission serving Thanksgiving meals to the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served up hundreds of meals to community members in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Volunteers prepared 500 hot to-go-boxed meals at the Parker’s House in Savannah.

Other organizations also offered a flu and vaccine clinic as well as warm clothes.

The president and CEO of Union Mission says they were excited to be able to provide different services to the most vulnerable Wednesday.

“We are about partnering with people that end homelessness so we get to learn about what the situations they are facing and trying to help them find solutions and hopefully help them find housing. So it’s been a great day in that respect to have those conversations and make people aware of the services that we have so we can get them off the street,” said Michael Traynor.

