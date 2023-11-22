Sky Cams
Woman stabbed multiple times in Hinesville

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Hinesville was stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon by the father of her child in a mobile home park.

According to Hinesville police, the stabbing happened shortly after 2 p.m. The father of the child attempted get into the mobile home, and chased the woman when she ran away.

The man allegedly caught up to her and stabbed the victim multiple times before running away in his car. It is also reported that the woman’s ear was severed in the attack.

A nearby officer gave chase when the suspect spun out on E.G. Miles Parkway near Hollywood Drive.

The man got out and ran into the woods. The officer was able to arrest the suspect who now faces aggravated assault charge cruelty to child charges.

Both the suspect and the woman were taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

