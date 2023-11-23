Sky Cams
“Farmsgiving” event held to support Forsyth Farmers’ Market

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and help support the locals farmers who are the heart and soul of our food community.

Dr. Diedre Grim is the executive director of the Forsyth Farmers Market. She explained how to hold a “Farmsgiving’' event and turn it into a fundraiser for the Farmers Market.

