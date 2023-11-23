Happy Thanksgiving! Cooler weather is settling in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Thanksgiving!

Temperatures are MUCH cooler this morning with lows in the 40s for many of us. That is about twenty-five degrees cooler than yesterday!

Up and out the door early this Thanksgiving morning? Grab a jacket! Temperatures are MUCH colder than yesterday! pic.twitter.com/BI7rkogtwh — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 23, 2023

The rain is gone and we will remain dry all day long. The weather is all good for traveling this morning through the afternoon. We’ll warm to the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a light northeasterly breeze. There is just a slight chance of a light shower tonight.

We’ll see a slight chance for a morning shower on Friday along with lows near 50 degrees. Have your rain gear on standby if you’re planning on doing any Black Friday shopping. Temperatures will be comfortable during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll have nice weather this weekend with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s along with highs in the mid 60s. Next week, we’ll see a slight chance of a shower on Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tropical update:

In the Atlantic, there is a 40% chance of development assigned to a non-tropical low, this system will remain over open water.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.