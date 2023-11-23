Hinesville business owner gives away free Thanksgiving meals

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - From a food truck, to a new building, to giving back to the Hinesville community for Thanksgiving.

Terrence Tyler is the owner of Bless 4 Less Barbeque and seafood. In partnership with Jesus’ 7th Angels Ministries, they are giving away free thanksgiving meals.

Just three weeks ago, Tyler was able to move his business from his truck to a building. He says it was only possible because of the support from the Hinesville community. So this Thanksgiving, he wants to say thank you.

“Unlike in other places, this is a military town so you have a lot of individuals, that they’re far away from their families and their families could not come to them. You also have those that are less fortunate, and we want to be able to not just meet the need to those that are based but even those that are bound. They may have it, but we just want them to know that they’re loved, we love them and desire to be a family with them.”

The giveaway started early Thursday afternoon and continued until no meals were left.

