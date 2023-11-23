New Savannah restaurant owner gives away free food to the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local restaurant owner in Savannah is also giving back to the community.

Ronald Everett is one of the owners of “Take 2 Café” in Savannah.

They’ve recently opened and wanted to give back to the community by giving out free meals.

“I’m doing a Thanksgiving giveaway, giving back to the community. I’ve been open for a month and a half now and I’ve been getting support from everybody, and I wanted to give that same support back and give away free food, free drinks just a free vibe and I just want everybody to come out and have fun,” Everett said.

