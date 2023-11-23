OSHA: Construction contractor could have done more to prevent worker’s death at mega site

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a report released by OSHA, a contractor could have done more to prevent a steel worker’s death in April at the mega site in Ellabell.

Federal workplace safety investigators said Eastern Constructors Inc. “failed to ensure workers were provided fall arrest equipment that was appropriate for the work conditions and capable of resisting sharp edges, which exposed employees to fall hazards. The company also exposed employees to fall hazards by not taking worn and damaged fall arrest systems out of service.”

A 34-year-old steel worker died after a 60-foot fall at the electric car plant in Ellabell.

According to the OSHA investigation, the worker was walking along the building’s upper frame when he lost his balance and fell. OSHA said a sharp edge of the structure cut his safety line.

Eastern Constructor’s Inc. has been placed on OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program and faces $160,724 in penalties.

“The risks of serious and fatal injuries for people working at these heights are well-known and no step should ever be overlooked during the process of inspecting the worksite for hazards,” said OSHA Acting Area Office Director Jessica Bookman in Savannah, Georgia. “Eastern Constructors’ failure to protect its employees from the leading cause of death in the construction industry are inexcusable and resulted in tragic consequences.”

According to OSHA, Eastern Constructor’s Inc. has been inspected in response to four other worker fatalities.

OSHA said the company employed 13 people at the Ellabell mega site.

