Record participation at this year’s Turkey Trot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in Savannah headed to the annual United Way Turkey Trot to work up an appetite for Thanksgiving dinner.

But the best part? This year broke a record for the number of people participating and all the proceeds go to benefit the United Way.

1,500 people headed to Daffin Park on Thanksgiving morning to pound the pavement for the United Way’s 15th Annual Turkey Trot; a record-breaking number of participants. Some were local to the area.

“I’m waiting at the end of the race with my dog,” Jonathan and Claire said. “And I’m running with my mom and my friends.”

And some, starting their first ever Thanksgiving in the US, with the 4-mile run.

“We’re visiting Savannah for a couple of days from the UK and Switzerland, and they’re doing this, so we figured why not?” Matt Kinsbrook and Simon Wheeldon, visiting from Sweden and United Kingdom, said. “Yeah, we just wanted to make room for the turkey, really.”

There were so many people pre-registered this year that the race was full even before on-site registration opened in the morning.

“We are absolutely thrilled. It’s really a testament to this community, and all this will be able to help this community again,” said Jamie Daily-Vergara, with United Way of the Coastal Empire, said.

All the money raised will go to the United Way’s community fund.

Whether it was their first time or they’ve done the race since the beginning, many said that knowing they were helping someone this morning was the best part.

“This is the time for giving. So, nothing feels better than that. And being able to do this and see all the other people that are going to give just as much, it’s just a wonderful feeling,” Tamara Lappin and Layla Brinson said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.