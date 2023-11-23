Savannah ministry hosts Thanksgiving meal for those experiencing homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah ministry hosted a Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homelessness in the city.

According to the pastor, Life Bridge Inner City Ministry served over 100 Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning.

“It’s gratitude, Thanksgiving to be amongst these friends and family to let them know that we love them, that we care for them and that most of all, Jesus loves them and Jesus cares for them,” Rev. Jonathan Brown said.

With around 40 volunteers, there was no shortage of friends and family. Volunteers came from different ministries in Savannah, and one couple made the roughly three-hour drive from Griffin to help.

“I used to be a homeless drug addict myself, so I know that it’s rough on the streets and that, so I just really like to give back, because there is people out there who helped me,” Mark and Hannah Bryant said.

Volunteers said that to them, helping the community is an act that isn’t just reserved for Thanksgiving.

“I don’t know if there’s anything extra special about it, per se, it’s just stuff that we should be doing on a regular basis. So, any type of hope or anything that you can give somebody, you should give it,” the Bryants said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.