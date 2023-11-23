Sky Cams
The South Carolina Ballet to perform The Nutcracker at Johnny Mercer Theater

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah holiday tradition gets a new look this weekend at the Savannah Civic Center.

The South Carolina Ballet will again bring their performance of The Nutcracker to Johnny Mercer Theater on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

CEO and Artistic Director William Starrett is here to let us know how the show will look and feel a little different this year.

