Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A landmark birthday was celebrated this Thanksgiving.

For most, Thanksgiving is a special holiday. For the Key family, it represents a whole lot more, as one of their family members turned 100 on Thanksgiving Day in Statesboro.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” said Elizabeth Key-Lee, the daugther of James Edward Key.

A Thanksgiving to remember for the Key family, and for the man of the hour: James Edward Key, who’s celebrating 100 years of life. Hitting triple digits, he says this birthday was the best one yet.

“This is the main one right here. Ain’t no more other. The other ones were good but this one’s the best,” said James Edward Key.

This time around, family members of all generations showed up to celebrate both special occasions.

“It’s just amazing because it’s always been the day before. The day after. Two days before. But, I believe that he was born on Thanksgiving Day. 100 years ago,” said Key-Lee.

His grandson Kayden says it’s reassuring knowing he’s still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I go, like, to check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving in Georgia,” said Kayden Townsend.

And when it was time to blow out the candles… a fitting round of applause for Georgia’s newest centenarian.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.