Thanksgiving tradition continues bringing Hilton Head community together

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - From the Coastal Empire to the Lowcountry, the spirit of giving is strong this Thanksgiving.

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks hosted its 24th annual community Thanksgiving Dinner on Hilton Head. It’s always one of the best parts of the holiday as community members come together to share a free meal with folks they didn’t know until today.

95 turkeys and 30 pounds of gravy were made to get ready for today.

“It’s a long week of prep but it feels good to see everyone smiling and enjoying the food,” Hudson’s owner Andrew Carmines said.

The crew at Hudson’s puts this free community dinner on every year with help from a few friends.

“This year we’ve got 350 volunteers that we’ll put into different positions, and we’ll serve 1300-1400 people,” Thanksgiving Community Dinner co-founder Gloria LaCoe said.

The line wraps around the building, and once folks get inside, they get to know the people sitting next to them.

For the owner of this restaurant, bringing people together in that way is what this event is all about, from the customers to his volunteers.

“I’ve already had four or five people come up to me and tell me that their spouses have passed away this past year and they didn’t know what they were going to do and they ended up coming here and volunteering and meeting all kinds of people they never met before,” Carmines said.

It’s a herculean effort to feed this many people, but 24 years in they’ve got it down to a science. Employees here aren’t required to work the service, but many do anyway. Taking the time for each other as they help so many others.

“It kind of gives us time to celebrate as a company or as a work family.”

Because the meal is free, folks are encouraged to give what they can to local nonprofits set up outside and when you couple that with live music and happy hearts, this community dinner is a big help in more ways than one.

