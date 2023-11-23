Vigil held for Mykel Price one year after his death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been one year since Mykel Price was shot and killed in a double shooting near his family’s home.

Wednesday night, friends and family came together on the anniversary of his tragic death to share memories and demand justice.

The cries of a family who is no longer whole…

“If you have ever lost a brother or a sister or a good friend, it never gets easier that they are gone.”

You just learn to live with it.

“Wow, its been a year, a year since I heard my baby say ‘hey momma, whatcha doing,’” said Wanda Lovett, Mykel’s mother.

“We did everything together, advice, he thought he was my big brother. There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about him,” said Ebony Price, Mykel’s sister.

Friends and family gathered at the place where time stands still, a moment that changed their lives forever.

“You know you took and innocent life, you left him, his two kids without a father.”

Robbing a mother of her son, a sister of her brother and children of their father.

“This situation, has caused my son, to have to grow up way faster than he should have too… he feels like he has to be the man now,” said Aysha Holmes and Mykel Price Jr.

The family says that with his suspected murderers out on bail, they are nervous that justice for Mykel will not be served.

“This is an ongoing battle for our family. I know that he would want us to fight for justice but like my mom said, I don’t understand how malice murders are out on bond,” said Ebony Price.

“It feels like a slap in the face, like they just don’t care,” said Wanda Lovett

On this one year anniversary, loved ones of Mykel Price are standing together for support and demanding justice for him.

Three men have been arrested and charged with malice murder but are currently out on bond.

Two are still here in Chatham County on house arrest while the third is ordered to stay in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

