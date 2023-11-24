Business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Small business Saturday is right around the corner and one local is opening her doors to an entire market of business owners.

From one small business owner to another, Majo Lapiea says she is grateful for the opportunity to give back. She is the owner of Troupial, a local eatery and coffee shop near Midtown Savannah.

This weekend, Lapiea and Savannah BIPOC will host a small business market with more than 20 local vendors. Her building’s parking lot and patio will soon be turned into a market with food, music and opportunities to shop small. She says her mission is to give vendors the exposure and support they need.

“It’s not about being in this place with the most popular local artists. We’re introducing new artists and new projects to the community and yeah, basically, I think the collaboration of people that work with this type of organization is that we are doing something different for people that are starting, or they just make the decision to start their own project or business.”

The market will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

