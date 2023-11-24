Customers head to Coastal Empire Records for chance to buy rare records on Black Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While people will try to grab the best deals on big ticket items this Black Friday, it isn’t just about door-buster deals.

For some music lovers, it’s a one-time only chance to find extremely limited edition albums.

People weren’t just waiting to get their hands on any album. They were there for extremely limited edition vinyl records, and if you’re not close to the front of the line, you might miss out on what you’re here to get.

“This is something that used to be on records, back in my day, especially around the holidays. It says ‘give the gift of music,’” said Ken Jordan, owner of Coastal Empire Records.

And for many vinyl enthusiasts, that’s what Friday is all about. On RSD Black Friday, some musical artists choose to release special vinyl pressings in very limited quantities.

You can only get them at independent record stores.

With around 1600 stores participating across the country- each store only gets a small number of each record.. making them hot commodities.

“Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan, those are probably the two most requests we’ve have right now, but there’s more titles. There’s Grateful Dead, there’s Jerry Garcia, there’s Motely Crue, the list goes on and on and on.”

For example, Rodrigo’s record, a 12 inch vinyl with four bonus songs from her latest album, Guts, will only have 7500 copies made.

That means each store participating- would be lucky to get four.

Because of the exclusivity of the releases- there are rules participating stores have to follow- like only selling one copy of a record per customer, and not holding records for anyone.

“We have to sign a pledge on Record Store Day for these gentleman that put this event on every year, it’s a very serious matter, that we have to follow the rules.”

Jordan says that RSD Black Friday is one of their biggest days of the year- and that it’s amazing to see people line up, rain or shine, to get their hands on something special.

“Vinyl continues to increase in value, and that’s why so many people are excited about RSD, is because there’s limited pressings. And it’s exciting to get one!”

It’s super special to get your hands on that record, even worse if you show up and don’t get it - but that’s just the risk you take!

