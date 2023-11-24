Damp Friday morning, drying out this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Light showers are passing through again early this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

You’ll only need your rain gear if you are going out over the next few hours! Showers exit the coast by midmorning with highs climbing to the mid to upper 60s. We should see some sunshine this afternoon as well.

Spotty light showers are around this morning, but we will dry out this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Utkd5XnaXa — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 24, 2023

We’ll have nice weather to start this weekend with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s along with highs in the mid 60s. on Saturday. Sunday morning starts off dry with lows in the mid 40s. Showers increase in coverage heading into the afternoon. Plan on damp roads if you are traveling around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! It’ll be a busy travel day.

On Monday, most of this moisture will get out by sunrise. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front then moves in, cooling us for the middle of the week. Lows drop to the lower 40s on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 30s! Inland temperatures will be close to freezing both mornings.

Tropical update:

In the Atlantic, there is a 30% chance of development assigned to a non-tropical low, this system will remain over open water.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

