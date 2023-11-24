Sky Cams
Fight the War Within holds 4th annual Thanksgiving

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fight the War Within’s fourth annual Thanksgiving celebration happened Thursday!

Fight The War Within is a non-profit that raises awareness for the mental health challenges of veterans.

The free event was meant to bring together those who might not have anyone to spend the holiday with.

Many of the volunteers at Thursday’s meal know firsthand how important it is to support the veterans and first responders in their community.

“For me, it’s in my blood. My dad has been a chaplain firefighter/ems since before I was born. Also, I’ve been married to a soldier who struggles from PTSD and my brother is still in the medical field as well through the military. So for me, it’s really hitting home to make sure that the families as well as the first responders in the military know that they’re never alone.”

