Governor McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Flags will be lowered on Saturday from sunrise until sunset.

The former first lady was the wife of the 39th president Jimmy Carter.

Rosalynn Carter passed away days after entering hospice care in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96.

According to the Carter Center, Rosalynn Carter died “died peacefully, with family by her side” at her rural Georgia home, on Sunday, Nov. 19 after living with dementia.

