No Days Off: A look inside a first responder’s Thanksgiving holiday

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not a calling for everyone, but it was for Claxton Police Officer Arial Lewis.

“It’s much better than being behind a desk, it’s more excitement.”

Excitement and sacrifice, especially on days when family is at the forefront.

“I most of all miss my daughter spending time with her.”

Missing holidays and special occasions is part of the job but as the holiday season picks up, so can the duties of first responders.

The holiday season doesn’t always bring the same kind of excitement for first responders as it does us with heightened fire hazards, family disputes and often higher theft.

“When you get a bunch of families together, it can be a bit much for some people.”

Before serving as an officer, Lewis also ran dispatch for several years and says that domestic disputes are one of the most common calls. While on the ground, DUI stops pick up during the holiday season.

“DUI’s also, people like to stay at home get some things to drink, then they want to run out and get more and they aren’t making the best decision. So that’s something that definitely probably rises.”

Her Thanksgiving night may looks a little more like this...

“Hi, I am Officer Lewis with the Claxton Police Department.”

...than stuff bellies and laughs among family but she knows that it comes with the duty, and says she is more than willing to sacrifice a few holidays if it is to keep her community safe.

“Even though I’m working today, Thanksgiving, I have the weekend off so I have that time to spend with my daughter and the rest of my family, so it’s not bad.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.