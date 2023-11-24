Police presence on East Anderson Street, roads blocked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police have closed East Anderson Street between Paulsen and Harmon streets.

Police say they responded to a burglary call and a suspect has possibly barricaded himself inside a building.

WTOC crew on scene has seen officers with rifles surrounding a home. An armored vehicle and police dogs arrived to search the building.

WTOC will update this story as we learn more.

