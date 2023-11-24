Shoppers hit the Tanger Outlets in Pooler for Black Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - With Black Friday kicking off, shoppers made their way to Tanger Outlets in Pooler to start their holiday shopping.

The holiday season has kicked off with black Friday shopping at Tanger outlets. I talked to some holiday shoppers who told me they’re looking for the best deals.

“Coach,” said Tamara Riley.

“Pandora,” said Victoria Hannah.

...and more. Shoppers flocked to Tanger Outlets this morning to knock some holiday shopping off their list.

“I’m just shopping, I’m just shopping, having fun,” said Hannah.

Some shoppers, like Tamara Riley, have done black Friday shopping for years, but now… the long lines can prove a challenge.

“When it comes time for the line… I don’t have it in me like I did when I was 20,” Riley.

Luckily for her, many of the deals at Tanger go all weekend long and she might strategically continue her shopping later.

“The thought process is you’re tired, you’re old, go sit down somewhere. And wait until Sunday, when everybody else is at Church and you’re out being a heathen, you can shop then,” said Riley.

