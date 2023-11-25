Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Savannah shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals on Broughton St.

Savannah shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals on Broughton St.
Savannah shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals on Broughton St.(WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black Friday shoppers in Savannah got to take advantage of some special offers Thursday.

For shoppers on Broughton street, it’s the in-person experience that makes all the difference.

“Spending as much money as we can. Get as much of our Christmas shopping done as we can,” said Cauy Williams.

With Christmas less than a month away, many shoppers go online to find deals.

Speaking to some Savannah shoppers, though, there’s still an added excitement that comes with making your purchases in-person.

“In the 20th century, Black Friday has moved to Amazon shopping and online shopping. But the fun of it and the thrill of it is going to the shops and getting the deals and just shopping,” said Sahir Prem-Patel.

Some local sellers say that as national brands continue to pursue online sales, some of the Black Friday charm has moved to smaller stores.

Store owners like Tracy Gunn of The Soapery Savannah say it’s all about creating an experience.

“Black Friday doesn’t seem to be Black Friday anymore at the big box stores, they start weeks in advance. So when they get to come in and have an experience and take pictures and something they’re gonna remember, it keeps them coming back to the smaller stores,” said Tracy Gunn,

The special discounts made for crowded stores and left many customers with happy faces.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on East Anderson Street
Savannah police end standoff
New Savannah restaurant owner gives away free food to the community
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Burton
Woman stabbed multiple times in Hinesville
Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving
Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Source: WTOC
1 person injured in accidental shooting in Savannah
Business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
Business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
Shoppers hit the Tanger Outlets in Pooler for Black Friday
Shoppers hit the Tanger Outlets in Pooler for Black Friday
Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon.
Governor McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter