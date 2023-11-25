Savannah shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals on Broughton St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black Friday shoppers in Savannah got to take advantage of some special offers Thursday.

For shoppers on Broughton street, it’s the in-person experience that makes all the difference.

“Spending as much money as we can. Get as much of our Christmas shopping done as we can,” said Cauy Williams.

With Christmas less than a month away, many shoppers go online to find deals.

Speaking to some Savannah shoppers, though, there’s still an added excitement that comes with making your purchases in-person.

“In the 20th century, Black Friday has moved to Amazon shopping and online shopping. But the fun of it and the thrill of it is going to the shops and getting the deals and just shopping,” said Sahir Prem-Patel.

Some local sellers say that as national brands continue to pursue online sales, some of the Black Friday charm has moved to smaller stores.

Store owners like Tracy Gunn of The Soapery Savannah say it’s all about creating an experience.

“Black Friday doesn’t seem to be Black Friday anymore at the big box stores, they start weeks in advance. So when they get to come in and have an experience and take pictures and something they’re gonna remember, it keeps them coming back to the smaller stores,” said Tracy Gunn,

The special discounts made for crowded stores and left many customers with happy faces.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.