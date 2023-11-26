Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 40s to lower 50s. I’ll look for the coolest temps in our northern inland areas where we could see a few upper-30s.

If you have any outdoor plans, I’d try to get them done during the morning hours. By midday, I’ll be looking for scattered showers to be pushing through the area. During this time, I’ll be looking for moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

This could lead to some harsh driving conditions for anyone trying to make it back home from the weekend. These rain chances should continue through about midnight tomorrow night.

Then, our next cold front should push through leading to cooler temps in the area by mid-week. Right now, I’m tracking mid to upper 30s for starting temperatures on Tuesday & Wednesday.

You’ll probably want to pull out some winter gear if you have not already. On the positive side, we will be looking for sunny to mostly sunny skies each afternoon as highs warm into the upper-50s to lower-60s. Then, we should begin to see warmer temps and higher rain chances going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.