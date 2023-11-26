Hundreds participate in annual Tybee Pickle Run

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The 15th annual pickle run on Tybee Island brought out more than 200 runners Saturday morning for a great cause.

Dylan Hall, also known as ‘Dyl Pickle,’ is now a healthy teenager, but as a child he faced serious health challenges. Through those tough times, his family and their friends were introduced to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, and decided to start a 5k to raise money for the cause.

One of their friends owns Huc-a-poos restaurant on Tybee and has hosted the race along with the fundraising efforts and fun around it for years. He says the need to raise money for this cause became crystal clear 15 years ago.

“We met a lot of people that were struggling seeing their kids and being with their kids while they were sick and he Ronald McDonald House was stepping in and doing it, so we were like what an amazing thing we didn’t know anything about the Ronald McDonald House at the time and we were like what a great thing to raise money for and now we do it for the Ronald McDonald House and it turned out to be an amazing event” says Eric Thomas, owner of Huc-a-poos.

They raised money through race registration fees, donations, and a raffle.

