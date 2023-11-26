Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.

Savannah Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died of his injuries on the scene.

This incident under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

