Tybee Island holds annual Christmas tree lighting

By Jasmine Butler
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks all across our area are getting into the holiday spirit, including on Tybee Island with their annual Christmas tree lighting.

Tybee Island is geared up and ready for the holidays. Saturday night, they hosted their annual Christmas tree lighting, and the community looks forward to the event every year.

“We know that our locals love it, they come out and volunteer with us, they shop at the local businesses, and you know, participate in the activities. It’s really a great opportunity for main street to do something for the locals,” says event organizer Cassidy Kendrick.

It was a night full of dancing, singing and holiday shopping from over 40 vendors at the holiday market right before the Christmas tree lighting.

“It’s an extra boost in sales for one day and the community really loves this event,” says Kendrick.

Last year was their first year hosting a holiday market along with the tree lighting, but Kendrick says it brings business to the local merchants during a time that they wouldn’t usually have it. She plans to continue this tradition for years to come.

Tybee Island will host its annual Christmas parade Friday, December 1st at 6:30 P.M.

