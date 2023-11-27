Sky Cams
3 people indicted on multiple charges after kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been indicted after stealing a vehicle and kidnapping a 6-year-old in Savannah.

The kidnapping happened July 13.

Savannah Police say they responded to a stolen car with a child inside on the eastside of town, near Skidaway Road.

Desmond Burchett, Jaidyn Green, and Arkier Johnson has been indicted on multiple charges such as hijacking motor vehicle, theft by taking, Kidnapping, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, 1st degree cruelty to children, possession of handgun by person under age of 18, and obstruction of officer.

