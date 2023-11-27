5 people displaced after house fire on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Fires are more common as temperatures drop outside.

Just as a program to promote fire safety begins in one part of our area, a family lost their home to flames.

Just before 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Hilton Head fire rescue responded to this home on Nazarene Rd, saying upon arrival smoke and flames were visible coming from the structure.

The home and everything inside are a total loss, but thankfully, the five people who live here weren’t harmed.

A neighbor needed treatment after going into the home to make sure it was empty... the department says it could have been worse.

“We should pay attention all year long, but we should really focus on the holidays because there’s more chance for fires,” said Cinda Seamon, Fire and Life Safety Educator with Hilton Head Fire Rescue.

They’re still searching for a cause, but the department says the cold weather means everyone should keep fire safety top of mind.

“That’s a wakeup call. Again, here we are just starting the holidays, just starting keep the wreathe green. Let’s really pay attention.”

Keep the wreathe green is a program done by fire departments across our area to promote safety, and here on Hilton Head... Monday is it’s first day.

“We start with a wreathe that’s all green. Any time we have preventable fires between Thanksgiving and New Years a bulb turns red, so clearly our goal is to keep in green.”

The town says the Red Cross has been called to try and assist the five people who are now without a home and that investigation into what caused this fire is now active and ongoing.

