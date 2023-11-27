Amazon delivery station prepares for Cyber Monday

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is Cyber Monday.

Workers at the Amazon Delivery Station in Port Wentworth are working hard to send out packages during their peak holiday season.

More than 71-million shoppers are expected to grab deals nationwide.

Company officials say during days like Cyber Monday, they see at least 80,000 packages.

A spokesperson for Amazon says that people also has the chance to support local businesses while getting great deals.

“It’s an easy way to do that. Amazon/small business will help you shop for items that you already purchased, but that are made and produced by small to medium sized businesses. More than 60% of our sales online are from small to medium businesses. We really want to make sure that during Cyber Monday, they’re taking it into consideration as well.”

