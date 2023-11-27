Sky Cams
Basketball and tennis courts across Savannah closing for renovations

Basketball Court
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The basketball facility at Forsyth Park is one of several courts across the city set to have new asphalt fencing and nets installed.

For the time being basketball and tennis players at some Savannah parks will have to find a new place for pickup games.

Starting Monday five city-owned courts will close for renovation work.

Jennifer Shearer with the Victorian Neighborhood Association says the 25-year-old Forsyth Park courts needed upgrades.

“This has been a pretty rundown looking basketball court for some period of time,” Sheare said.

“The guys when I would talk with them would indicate that anytime they fell down, they just rip up their hands because of the pebbled nature. It also would eat through the basketballs themselves.”

The more than $500,000 project is part of the city’s “Recreation Reimagined” plan with the goal of improving park safety by leveling courts and adding amenities.

“Now, we’re adding an acrylic cover, new lines, new backboards, new nets, new surfacing. It’s just totally going to change the features and enhance it,” Nick Roberts said.

“You’ll see the courts coming down, the rims coming down, the asphalt being removed.”

Forsyth Park won’t be the only area seeing improvements.

The plan also calls for upgrades to tennis courts at Daffin Kennedy and Cloverdale Parks.

Basketball court upgrades are also scheduled at Westside Park.

“Nothing really adds more impact to quality of life than having great recreational facilities and this is a major investment by the city in doing that,” Roberts said.

Schearer:

“This is a heavily used basketball court and we’re excited to revamp it, make it that much better and have everyone enjoy it,” Schearer says.

The renovation work is expected to wrap up in February.

