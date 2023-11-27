Bryan Animal League hosting food and supply drive

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One local non-profit is looking for your help this holiday season.

Bryan Animal League is an organization that aims to help animal shelters in Bryan County.

Right now, the non-profit is hosting a food and supply drive.

They’re looking for things like food for cats and dogs, toys, blankets, leashes, flea and tick treatments and more.

Folks with the non-profit say their goal is to make the animals in the shelters feel as comfortable as they would be in somebody’s home which is especially important as it starts to get cooler outside.

“Most shelters in the area are kind of always teetering on max capacity, especially in the wintertime, there’s an influx of animals. It requires a lot of supplies and money to be able to make these dogs and cats adoptable and make sure they get all the treatments they need and make sure their bellies are full,” said Amanda Gross, a volunteer with Bryan Animal League.

If you would like to donate some items, you can drop them off at the Richmond Hill City Hall from now until December 30.

