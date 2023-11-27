Chatham Co. police searching for man in connection to shots fired incident at Westlake Apartments
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a shots fired incident at Westlake Apartments Monday.
Police are looking for 24-year-old Enigel Trappio for questioning.
A victim told detectives that he was driving in the parking lot when someone in another vehicle began shooting nearby. The victim was not hit by gunfire, but received non-life threatening injuries when he lost control of his vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.