Dry start to the week, cold air moving in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are starting out in the 40s for many inland areas this morning.

Roads are dry for the morning commute and will be all day. We’ll warm to the upper 50s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 60s. The wind will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour through the afternoon, calming down this evening. Dry weather continues tonight with temperatures back in the 50s after sunset.

Tuesday morning will be slightly cooler with morning lows closer to 40 degrees in Savannah at daybreak. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s thanks to a cold front. This front will clear out the clouds and filter in much cooler air.

Looking ahead to Wednesday morning, many areas away from the coast have a chance to get down to freezing! pic.twitter.com/V0pVC0vqsU — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 27, 2023

Wednesday morning will be our coolest in a while! There is a Freeze Watch in effect until 9AM Wednesday morning. If you live away from the coast, plan on temperatures at least getting down to freezing. We aren’t concerned with much of a wind chill, since the wind will be light. Take care of your sensitive plants and bring your pets in during the coldest hours! The afternoon will be nice, with highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer weather begins to build back in for the end of the week with morning lows back in the mid 40s Thursday morning with highs in the lower 60s.

Our chance for rain goes up Friday afternoon through the weekend. Warmer weather will accompany the wetter weather highs back in the lower 70s as well. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast this week, you might need to move them inside.

Tropical weather: We are not expecting any development of tropical cyclones over the next week. Hurricane season officially ends at the end of the month!

