Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temperatures to stay in the 40s to lower 50s for most as rain chances continue to decrease through midnight. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s, with upper 50s around the coast.

However, it’ll likely feel a few degrees cooler as we track slightly breezy conditions throughout the morning and most of the day, with gusts reaching up to 20 MPH. During the afternoon, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as highs warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s around the area.

Right now, I’m tracking mid to upper 30s for starting temperatures on Tuesday & Wednesday. This will be the coldest morning temps we’ve seen in about 8 months.

If you have not already, you’ll probably want to pull out some winter gear. On the positive side, we will be looking for sunny to mostly sunny skies each afternoon as highs warm into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Then, we should begin to see warmer temps, more cloud cover, and higher rain chances going into next weekend as our next system pushes into the area from Texas.

