Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temperatures to stay in the 40s to lower 50s for most as rain chances continue to decrease through midnight. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s, with upper 50s around the coast.

However, it’ll likely feel a few degrees cooler as we track slightly breezy conditions throughout the morning and most of the day, with gusts reaching up to 20 MPH. During the afternoon, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as highs warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s around the area.  

Right now, I’m tracking mid to upper 30s for starting temperatures on Tuesday & Wednesday. This will be the coldest morning temps we’ve seen in about 8 months.

If you have not already, you’ll probably want to pull out some winter gear. On the positive side, we will be looking for sunny to mostly sunny skies each afternoon as highs warm into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Then, we should begin to see warmer temps, more cloud cover, and higher rain chances going into next weekend as our next system pushes into the area from Texas.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on East Anderson Street
Savannah police end standoff
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving
Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving

Latest News

THE News at 11 Saturday
THE News at 11 Saturday - clipped version
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-24-2023
First Alert Weather
Drier weather moves in this afternoon!