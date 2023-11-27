Fox Theater Institute provides grant for TOS Theater in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - One local theater that has been vacant for about half a century, now getting a second chance.

That’s after the Fox Theater Institute granted $25,000 to a group working on the Tos Theater in Pembroke.

That grant is going to help bring the visions of one local organization called Friends of TOS Theater to life.

Tos Theater was built in 1939 and was a place locals turned to for movies.

The theater closed around 1972 and hasn’t reopened its doors since... but that might be changing soon after this grant.

“The grant is for us to hire some consultants to come in to help prepare us to launch a capital fundraising campaign,” said Elizabeth Norman.

Elizabeth Norman is the President of Friends of Tos Theater... an organization dedicated to reopening its doors.

She says while they still plan to show films... they also want to bring some new life to Tos Theater.

“We’re expanding the stage, so we will be able to do live theater, and dance recitals and pageants,” said Norman.

Along with that, she says there’s plans to put in a catering kitchen, concession stands... and some other things that might be taken for granted.

“Modern bathrooms, which is a way step up from what this theater has today.”

Norman says that while her main goal is to restore the theater... she’s also hoping to bring something new to the city of Pembroke.

“We’re such a growing area and we need to have something, a community hub, and we’re hoping that that’s what this will become.”

Despite the grant, Norman says she still needs help from the community, which is why they’re launching a capital fundraising campaign.

“It’s a sizeable chunk of money. I think we need to raise in donations somewhere around $1.5 million.”

Although there’s still a ways to go... Norman says she can’t help but be hopeful.

“I’m excited about it because I can feel it, you know, it’s right here. It’s ready. There’s lots happening in Pembroke, and this is part of it.”

