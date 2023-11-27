Hilton Head fire station Christmas light display returns

HILTON HEAD, S.C (WTOC) - Christmas light displays can be some of the best parts of the holiday season.

It’s officially that time of year we know you want to drive around and find some Christmas lights. There’s a pretty unique display you can check out at Fire Station 3 on Hilton Head Island.

All you have to do is adjust your radio to 96.3, drive through and enjoy.

“We know how much the community loves it and we love it too.”

Right after turkey day for about the last 20 years, this fire house has been turned into a winter wonderland.

“Its become a huge community event we have about 12,000 cars that drive through from Thanksgiving until New Years and check out the Christmas lights,” Kenzie Hrobar said.

Over the weekend they had around 300 people here for the initial turning on of these lights. There are too many to count, lighting up the drive alongside some of your favorite holiday characters. Hilton Head Fire Rescue also leaving an opportunity for you to give back along the route.

“We also have donations for Deep Well. Unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped at the gift boxes in the back of the station as well as donations to the Hilton Head firefighter’s association that will help support the holiday light display and other community programs.”

