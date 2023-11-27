Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Hilton Head fire station Christmas light display returns

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C (WTOC) - Christmas light displays can be some of the best parts of the holiday season.

It’s officially that time of year we know you want to drive around and find some Christmas lights. There’s a pretty unique display you can check out at Fire Station 3 on Hilton Head Island.

All you have to do is adjust your radio to 96.3, drive through and enjoy.

“We know how much the community loves it and we love it too.”

Right after turkey day for about the last 20 years, this fire house has been turned into a winter wonderland.

“Its become a huge community event we have about 12,000 cars that drive through from Thanksgiving until New Years and check out the Christmas lights,” Kenzie Hrobar said.

Over the weekend they had around 300 people here for the initial turning on of these lights. There are too many to count, lighting up the drive alongside some of your favorite holiday characters. Hilton Head Fire Rescue also leaving an opportunity for you to give back along the route.

“We also have donations for Deep Well. Unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped at the gift boxes in the back of the station as well as donations to the Hilton Head firefighter’s association that will help support the holiday light display and other community programs.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
Police on East Anderson Street
Savannah police end standoff
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Forensic photographers survey the crime scene
One man dead after Monday morning shooting, Savannah police say

Latest News

Young Thug
LIVE: Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions
Basketball Court
Basketball and tennis courts across Savannah closing for renovations
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta
THE News at 5
Basketball and tennis courts across Savannah closing for renovations