INTERVIEW: Thomas Claxton

By Tim Guidera
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thomas Claxton has spent most of his life traveling the world performing with some of the biggest names in the music business.

Now he is bringing world-class music back to his hometown.

His “Me, Myself and Us’' Concert Series has already introduced the Coastal Empire to some Rock n’ Roll Legends.

The next show will be right downstairs in District Live on December 8.

Thomas Claxton joined Morning Break with details on what will be another great show.

