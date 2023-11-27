Sky Cams
LIVE UPDATES: Memorial events begin for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday starts a three-day span of tributes and memorial events planned to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The renowned humanitarian died at her home in Plains on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

A motorcade with the Carter family will travel from Plains to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where former members of her U.S. Secret Service protection detail will serve as honorary pallbearers. Then they’ll head to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where both Carters went to college and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is located, for a formal wreath-laying ceremony.

Once the ceremony ends, the motorcade will continue to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn will lie in repose. Drivers can expect some temporary road closures and traffic delays.

The Carter Center confirmed that Jimmy Carter is not in the motorcade. The former president has been in at-home hospice care since February.

For a complete list of memorial events happening this week, click here.

LIVE UPDATES

11:53 a.m.: Mourners are already gathered outside the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, where Rosalynn is scheduled to lie in repose. “We love you Mrs. Carter,” a chalkboard reads. “RIP.”

11:02 a.m.: The motorcade leaves for the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. The public is invited to remember Rosalynn as she lies in repose later this afternoon.

Rosalynn Carter's motorcade leaves for Atlanta after a wreath-laying ceremony in Americus.
Rosalynn Carter's motorcade leaves from Georgia Southwestern State University on its way to...
Rosalynn Carter's motorcade leaves from Georgia Southwestern State University on its way to Atlanta, where Rosalynn will lie in repose.(WANF)

10:53 a.m.: The motorcade arrives at Georgia Southwestern State University. Honor guards place two wreaths with white roses on each side of a bronze statue of Rosalynn outside the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex.

Two buildings on the college campus bear her name. One is home to the nursing school, while the other houses the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers and the school’s psychology and sociology departments.

A wreath-laying ceremony honors Rosalynn Carter at Georgia Southwestern State University.

10:30 a.m.: The motorcade arrives at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Pallbearers, who are past and present members of Rosalynn’s United States Secret Service detail, lift her casket into the hearse. The casket is adorned with sunflowers, roses and other flora.

Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)(AP)

10:09 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade leaves for the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus from Plains. Solemn mourners line the streets for the “First Lady From Plains.”

One woman said she and her family are in mourning. The Carters knew the citizens of Plains. If you called them for a graduation or other community event, they would come, she said. It was rare to see Rosalynn and Jimmy apart.

“This is in the books. A first lady from this little town,” she said. “... [The Carters] were always together, hand in hand. Always.”

A Plains resident watches Rosalynn's motorcade pass and talks about the Carters' impact on the town.

8:10 a.m.: Flags are flying at half-staff at Georgia Southwestern State University in Rosalynn’s honor. President Joe Biden and Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the flags to fly low until Wednesday, when Rosalynn will be buried in Plains.

Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch

