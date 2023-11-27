Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Savannah shooting, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say they are investigating the shooting, which took place near the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and West 40th Street. It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The MLK Jr. Boulevard between 39th and 40th Streets is currently closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. WTOC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

