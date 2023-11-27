Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Savannah shooting, police say

By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say they are investigating the shooting, which took place near the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and West 40th Street. It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The MLK Jr. Boulevard between 39th and 40th Streets is currently closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. WTOC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
Police on East Anderson Street
Savannah police end standoff
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving
Statesboro man celebrates 100th birthday on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Folks all across our area are getting into the holiday spirit, including on Tybee Island with...
Tybee Island holds annual Christmas tree lighting
The 15th annual pickle run on Tybee Island brought out more than 200 runners Saturday morning...
Hundreds participate in annual Tybee Pickle Run
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
Cafetería Troupial será la anfitriona de un mercado para micro empresas en Savannah