Murdaugh to be sentenced Tuesday on state financial crime charges

Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to financial crimes during a hearing in Beaufort County on Nov. 17.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is expected back in court this week to learn how long he will spend in prison after a plea deal on financial crime charges.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to charges as part of a negotiated plea agreement that would carry a sentence of 27 years in prison. Murdaugh would have to serve at least 85% of that sentence, or nearly 23 years, before he would be eligible for parole.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman still has to approve the agreement, but indicated after Murdaugh entered the pleas that he was likely to do so.

The charges stem from indictments alleging that Murdaugh stole $8 million from legal settlements for clients. The victims included the family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died from a fall at the Murdaugh home in 2018.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life terms for the murders his wife and son in 2021.

His sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Beaufort County.

