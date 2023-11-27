Sky Cams
Plans released for new community center on Savannah’s southside

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sixth district Alderman Kurtis Purtee has released site plans for the new community center.

It would be located at Tribble Park and cost around $9 million. Plans call for the facility to have gym space, meeting spots, and police offices.

Right now, southside neighbors use a facility owned by the public school system as a community center.

Purtee says it’s time for residents to have a space of their own.

“This side of the city over here is kind of left out with that and we’ve kind of borrowed for a long time. It’s time for us to invest in something of our own. Not just enhance recreation, and enhance the community center, but also just enhance the overall vibe, if you will, of this entire park here,” said Purtee.

Purtee hopes to have a groundbreaking early next year.

He says the project will be built in phases beginning with the community center followed by the construction of a gym.

