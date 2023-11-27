Presidential candidate Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made her way to the Lowcountry Monday, speaking to supporters at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Bluffton campus.

Haley’s supporters said they were thrilled to see her speech at USCB’s gym. I spoke with South Carolinians who lived in the state before Haley was governor, and some who moved here after she went on to the United Nations.

“It is my pleasure to introduce the next president of the United States, Nikki Haley,” said South Carolina Senator Tom Davis.

“I was a teacher in Kentucky, and core content was something that many of us got really unhappy about it being pushed down on us, and she got rid of it in South Carolina,” said Frank and Barbara Mason, residents of Sun City on Hilton Head Island.

Haley’s supporters… hopeful the former governor makes her way to the white house.

“This isn’t just about winning the presidency, this is about winning governorships up and down the ticket. Winning house seats up and down the ticket, senate seats, this is about getting our entire country turned around. We can do this South Carolina, you’ve done this before. You know how to do it. And we’re going to be coming back home,” said Haley.

Haley told her supporters what her goals are, describing changes like term limits in Congress, improving support for veterans, and more. Haley’s visit feeling like more of a welcome home for many.

“I was in Columbia when Nikki was governor, and I loved her then and I voted for her and supported her completely then. She has done so much for the state of South Carolina and for the country,” said Joan Harned, lives in Bluffton.

Nikki Haley’s campaign will continue with town halls in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.