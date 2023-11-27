Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Bluffton

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Bluffton
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made her way to the Lowcountry Monday, speaking to supporters at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Bluffton campus.

Haley’s supporters said they were thrilled to see her speech at USCB’s gym. I spoke with South Carolinians who lived in the state before Haley was governor, and some who moved here after she went on to the United Nations.

“It is my pleasure to introduce the next president of the United States, Nikki Haley,” said South Carolina Senator Tom Davis.

“I was a teacher in Kentucky, and core content was something that many of us got really unhappy about it being pushed down on us, and she got rid of it in South Carolina,” said Frank and Barbara Mason, residents of Sun City on Hilton Head Island.

Haley’s supporters… hopeful the former governor makes her way to the white house.

“This isn’t just about winning the presidency, this is about winning governorships up and down the ticket. Winning house seats up and down the ticket, senate seats, this is about getting our entire country turned around. We can do this South Carolina, you’ve done this before. You know how to do it. And we’re going to be coming back home,” said Haley.

Haley told her supporters what her goals are, describing changes like term limits in Congress, improving support for veterans, and more. Haley’s visit feeling like more of a welcome home for many.

“I was in Columbia when Nikki was governor, and I loved her then and I voted for her and supported her completely then. She has done so much for the state of South Carolina and for the country,” said Joan Harned, lives in Bluffton.

Nikki Haley’s campaign will continue with town halls in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
Police on East Anderson Street
Savannah police end standoff
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Forensic photographers survey the crime scene
One man dead after Monday morning shooting, Savannah police say

Latest News

Young Thug
LIVE: Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions
Basketball Court
Basketball and tennis courts across Savannah closing for renovations
Hilton Head fire station Christmas light display returns
Hilton Head fire station Christmas light display returns
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta
THE News at 5
Basketball and tennis courts across Savannah closing for renovations