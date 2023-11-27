Public Service Awards Ceremony held Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over four years since the devastating Golden Ray ship capsized, which left almost two-dozen crewmen trapped inside.

The heroes who saved them were recognized for their efforts Monday.

The September 2019 capsizing of the Golden Ray cargo ship in Saint Simons Sound had the potential to be cataclysmic for the 23 crewmen on board, if not for brave people who risked their lives to save them.

“Nothing more than a miracle,” Sector Commander John Reed said.

Coast guardsmen and maritime community members who helped rescue the crew were awarded for their actions in response to the emergency on the water. Some remembered their disbelief on that day.

“At first I thought it was a joke. And then it came to a realization that this is real, you know, so we all launched in. It was an amazing response,” Lee Willett, Senior Investigative Officer said.

Others noted that the recognition was well earned.

“It’s great to see their work. Their contributions recognized in writing, memorialized,” Reed said.

