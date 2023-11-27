Two people indicted after shooting in the 300 block of Inglewood Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been indicted on multiple charges in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Inglewood Drive Aug 21. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Madrell Reynolds Jr.

Karon Shields and Akenya Newsome were indicted for this shooting Monday.

Shields has been indicted on one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Newsome has been indicted on one count of hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal and one count of making a false statement.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.