Alex Murdaugh appears in court to be sentenced for financial crimes charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Convicted murderer and disgraced Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is back in court Tuesday for his financial crimes charges.

According to prosecutor Creighton Waters, Murdaugh’s plea deal involves a charge for each of his victims.

Waters says he’s pleaded guilty to around 20 crimes relating to a decade of defrauding clients at his own law firm.

During the last hearing in this case Murdaugh told judge Clifton Newman that he had a long time to think about the decision to plead guilty.

“Is there any question in your mind as to whether or not you wish to proceed with this guilty plea?”

“No sir, there is no question in my mind.”

“Do you believe you’ve had enough time to think about it?”

“Yes sir, I do. I’ve had a long time to think about it.”

“I can imagine.”

Murdaugh has also already pleaded guilty to similar federal financial fraud charges.

Judge Newman said he will accept Murdaugh’s guilty plea, but wanted to wait until today so the victims could be here for sentencing.

Murdaugh is expected to receive a 27 year sentence.

He’s already in prison serving a double life sentence for the murders of his wife and son.

