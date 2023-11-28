Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appealing sanctions against her from Federal judge

Shalena Cook Jones
Shalena Cook Jones(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones is appealing sanctions against her from a Federal judge.

In a filing last week, DA Jones appealed those sanctions to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last month, a Federal judge said that Jones misrepresented the facts when she failed to appear for a deposition in a lawsuit accusing her of workplace discrimination.

The judge ruled DA Jones in default and ordered her to pay plaintiff Skye Musson’s legal fees.

DA Jones also filed a separate response disputing whether those fees are reasonable.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Forensic photographers survey the crime scene
One man dead after Monday morning shooting, Savannah police say
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
Shooting near 38th and Bulloch St.
Man injured in shooting near 38th and Bulloch St.
Enigel Trappio
Chatham Co. police searching for man in connection to shots fired incident at Westlake Apartments

Latest News

State did not award tax credits for affordable housing at old fairgrounds site
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
LIVE: Defense attorneys take the stage in day 2 of Young Thug’s trial
THE News at 5:30
State did not award tax credits for affordable housing at old fairgrounds site