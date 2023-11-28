Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appealing sanctions against her from Federal judge

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones is appealing sanctions against her from a Federal judge.

In a filing last week, DA Jones appealed those sanctions to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last month, a Federal judge said that Jones misrepresented the facts when she failed to appear for a deposition in a lawsuit accusing her of workplace discrimination.

The judge ruled DA Jones in default and ordered her to pay plaintiff Skye Musson’s legal fees.

DA Jones also filed a separate response disputing whether those fees are reasonable.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.