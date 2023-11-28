First Alert: Freezing mornings on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab a jacket before heading out, this morning is slightly cooler with morning lows closer to 40 degrees in Savannah!

It's chilly this morning, but roads are dry! Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2lE03Bx1Ge — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 28, 2023

Inland temperatures start out in the upper 30s this morning. We’ll see more clouds this morning compared to more sunshine from lunchtime into this afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s thanks to a cold front. This front will clear out the clouds and filter in much cooler air.

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to freezing temperatures. Wednesday morning will be our coolest in a while! There is a Freeze Warning will be in effect from 11 PM tonight until 9AM Wednesday morning. If you live away from the coast, plan on temperatures at least getting down to freezing.

We aren’t concerned with much of a wind chill, since the wind will be light. Take care of your sensitive plants and bring your pets in during the coldest hours! Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold, but freezing temperatures will be possible again west of I-95. The afternoons will be nice, with highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer weather begins to build back in for the end of the week with morning lows back in the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning with highs in the lower 60s.

Our chance for rain goes up Friday afternoon through the weekend. Warmer weather will accompany the wetter weather with lows in the lower 60s and highs back in the lower 70s as well. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast, you might need to move them inside.

Tropical weather: We are not expecting any development of tropical cyclones over the next week. Hurricane season officially ends at the end of the month!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.