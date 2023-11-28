Sky Cams
Hardeeville Fire Department launches ambulance service

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in the Lowcountry, Hardeeville’s fire department launched their own ambulance service Tuesday.

With the new ambulance, Hardeeville Firefighters say they can get to emergencies much quicker. Hardeeville firefighters told WTOC that getting the new ambulance service was years in the making.

Like other recent developments in Hardeeville, the new ambulance is a response to the growth the city has seen. Before Tuesday, the city would have to rely on Jasper County EMS for emergency medical transport.

Now, the city and county can assist with each other’s ambulance needs.

“It’s rare that you see a fire department start an ambulance service. Most of the time they’re previously established, or they just don’t do it. So it’s a first, it’s a very unique opportunity for the people that work here. As well as for the citizens. You know, it’s just one step further to providing better care for the City of Hardeeville,” said Aidan Perez, an engineer/paramedic at the Hardeeville Fire Department.

